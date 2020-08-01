Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Insteel Industries worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IIIN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,507,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 466,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1,793.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 202,606 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 110.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 98,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of IIIN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 66,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,351. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.91. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

