Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

NYSE:TOL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,934. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. Toll Brothers Inc has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.