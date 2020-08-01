Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 203,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 23,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,042,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,108,124. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

