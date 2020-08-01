Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,181 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,010. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.14. 770,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,171. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.