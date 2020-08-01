Sicart Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sicart Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,321. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,679.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.