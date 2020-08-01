Sicart Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,425 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 3.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $9,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,137,000 after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,374,997 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $96,454,000 after buying an additional 285,276 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $1,794,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.77.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $274,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,470.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

