Sicart Associates LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $140,439,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,287 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTXS. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.