Sicart Associates LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock traded down $25.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,662.13. 305,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,906. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,663.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,633.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Booking from $1,600.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 target price (up previously from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,718.61.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

