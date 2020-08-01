Sicart Associates LLC Has $2.37 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.50.

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.95. 1,217,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.26, for a total value of $6,985,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,012,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock valued at $67,284,857. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

