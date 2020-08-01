Sicart Associates LLC Has $24.73 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 419,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,380 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals comprises about 7.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,750 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.47.

IONS traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.56. 1,046,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

