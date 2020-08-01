Sicart Associates LLC Has $391,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Lennar by 66.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 2.2% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $41.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,604,344.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $656,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,922 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,680. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

