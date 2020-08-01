Sicart Associates LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 184,592 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,109,000 after purchasing an additional 828,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.64. 4,675,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,348. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

