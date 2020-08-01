Sicart Associates LLC Makes New $505,000 Investment in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.38. 3,721,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,018. Etsy Inc has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 194.07, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $87,481.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,901 shares of company stock worth $26,462,980 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

