Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of GHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,462. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

