Sicart Associates LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,214,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 889.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 28,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 302,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 165,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.94. 29,563,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,713,609. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.