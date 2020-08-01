Sicart Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,350 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,724,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 223,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,911 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,883,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,690. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

