Sicart Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 1.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 6,236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,336,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $767,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,545 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $320,139,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Illumina by 5,762.3% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 515,437 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Illumina by 55.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $282,790,000 after purchasing an additional 370,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,140,168 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 295,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total transaction of $67,029.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $10,819,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $382.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,438. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $402.14. The company has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.