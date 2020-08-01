Sicart Associates LLC Sells 1,085 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.0% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 521,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,763 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.