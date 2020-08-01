Sicart Associates LLC Sells 208,500 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 208,500 shares during the quarter. OraSure Technologies accounts for about 0.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,650,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.