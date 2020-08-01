Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

TRGP stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,639. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

