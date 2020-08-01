Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Signet Jewelers worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $3,402,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 13.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 151.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period.

SIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. CICC Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,811. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

