Sicart Associates LLC Sells 26,199 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,199 shares during the quarter. Cars.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 1.42% of Cars.com worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth about $12,278,000.

CARS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Cars.com stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $542.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.01. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 224.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

