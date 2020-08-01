Sicart Associates LLC Sells 3,215 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,642,533. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.