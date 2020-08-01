Sicart Associates LLC Sells 4,930 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,164,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,412,756. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.97.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

