Sicart Associates LLC Sells 9,790 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications makes up about 0.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,004 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,369,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,533,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $49,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,045. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.35. 5,135,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

