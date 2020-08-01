Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,479,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,404,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Albemarle by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,195,000 after purchasing an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Albemarle by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 188,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.98.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,400. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

