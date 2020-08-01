Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCTAF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.
