Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GCTAF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

