Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Silicon Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CFO John C. Hollister sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $963,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,555 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 16,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $1,699,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,600.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,170 shares of company stock worth $3,822,650. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.71.

SLAB traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $100.51. 364,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,081. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.18. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $207.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.52 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

