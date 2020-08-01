Single Point Partners LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $165.52. 3,159,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,652,563. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

