Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.25. 1,126,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,626. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.06.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

