Single Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,167 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.62. 1,340,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,128. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.16. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

