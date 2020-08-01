Single Point Partners LLC Buys 3,682 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 22.8% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $327.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

