Single Point Partners LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2,619.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 103,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,733 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.