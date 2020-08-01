Single Point Partners LLC Has $819,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 773.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499,917 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,800,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,444,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 634,354 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,670,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 1,554,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.67.

