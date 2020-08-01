Single Point Partners LLC Has $9.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 5.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

