Single Point Partners LLC Invests $77,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,657,093 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.40.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.