Single Point Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 491,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 898.1% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 155,780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 2,966,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,531,197. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

