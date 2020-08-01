Single Point Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

IWM stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. 29,936,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

