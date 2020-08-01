Single Point Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. 451,185 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

