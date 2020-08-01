Single Point Partners LLC Sells 475 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Single Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 255.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.47. The stock had a trading volume of 294,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,941. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.12 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50.

