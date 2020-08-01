Single Point Partners LLC Sells 49 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Single Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.28. 415,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,926. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $222.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

