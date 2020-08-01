SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $130.00 at SunTrust Banks

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

NYSE:SITE opened at $128.03 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $131.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,652,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,608 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

