Skylands Capital LLC Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 84,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,343,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $3,816,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9,509.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 142,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after acquiring an additional 141,018 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,216,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.69. The company had a trading volume of 485,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.14. The company has a market cap of $369.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

