SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $350.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.31. 1,135,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.85.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

