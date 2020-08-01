Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SMSI. TheStreet cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smith Micro Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. 444,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $7.15.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Smith Micro Software had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 141,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

