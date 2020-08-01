Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given Buy Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:SNA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.87. 1,034,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $172.61. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.37.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $724.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $3,866,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 481.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 834,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,802,000 after buying an additional 690,929 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3,966.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 706,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,436,000 after buying an additional 688,798 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $104,320,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Snap-on by 34.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,403,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,733,000 after buying an additional 358,401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

