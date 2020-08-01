Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Trading Up 5.3%

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, approximately 597,391 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 529,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLNO shares. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 7,575,759 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $12,500,002.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 339,083 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $667,993.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,966,814 shares of company stock valued at $13,269,459. Company insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,266 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

