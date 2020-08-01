Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Soliton in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Soliton from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

In other Soliton news, major shareholder Remeditex Ventures Llc acquired 120,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the fourth quarter worth $6,862,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 24.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Soliton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOLY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 270,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,482. Soliton has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

