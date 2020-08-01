SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Decreased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after buying an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,716,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,123,000 after buying an additional 274,882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $264.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

