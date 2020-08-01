SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sicart Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,697 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 12.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $37,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 59.7% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $185.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,885,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

